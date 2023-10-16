Lake to Newsmax: My Opponents Are 'Rubber Stamp' for Biden

Republican Kari Lake told Newsmax on Monday that her opponents in the 2024 United States Senate election in Arizona were a "rubber stamp" for President Joe Biden.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the recently announced candidate explained that Americans are fed up with Biden's management of the economy and looking to elect people intent on fixing things.

"The very stark difference between 2 1/2 years of Joe Biden and his disastrous policy and the four years that we had with President [Donald] Trump are waking people up," Lake said.

"Everyone's saying, 'Wow, our lives were better. We could afford things.' A dollar under President Trump is only worth $0.85 now. We can't keep going in this direction, and that's why President Trump is working so hard," she added.

But Lake, a former gubernatorial candidate, said she decided to jump back into the political fray because too many of those running to represent Arizona are looking to reaffirm the Biden years.

"I mean, just look at the energy policy that President Trump had," Lake said. "We were energy independent on our way to being energy dominant, and Joe Biden on Day 1 – Hour 1 – stripped that whole thing back, and now we have to be at the whim of countries that just don't care about ... American values."

Lake officially announced her campaign on Oct. 10 and received Trump's support just hours after in a video posted to his social media platform, Truth Social.

If she wins the GOP primary, she will likely be set up to face Democrat-turned-independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego.

A recent National Research poll shows Lake with a plurality of the vote in a three-way race – up four percentage points on Gallego, 37% to 33%, and 18 points on Sinema, 37% to 19%. Another 10% are undecided.

