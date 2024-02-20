×
Tags: kari lake | arizona | election | voting | fraud | integrity | donald trump

Kari Lake To Newsmax: Elections Aren't Perfect, Despite Assurances

By    |   Tuesday, 20 February 2024 09:15 PM EST

Arizona GOP senatorial hopeful Kari Lake voiced concerns about the integrity of U.S. elections during an appearance on Newsmax on Tuesday.

Lake asserted, "You know, more and more people are waking up to the fact that our elections are not perfect like we were told they were."

In November 2020, a Joint Statement from the Elections Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council & the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees stated, "The November 3rd (2020) election was the most secure in American history."

During an appearance on Rob Schmitt Tonight, Lake emphasized the need for the Republican National Committee (RNC) to recognize existing flaws in the election process. She stated, "I'm hoping that they will, with the new leadership, acknowledge that we have not just election issues and poorly managed elections. But there's election fraud as well."

Lake also criticized the extended duration of voting processes in Arizona, saying, "We in Arizona have 27, 28 days of voting. It's called Election Day, and we have election season, and then they count for up to two weeks."

"That just opens the door for many more days of problems to happen and fraud to happen," she said.

She advocated for a return to a single Election Day, urging, "We need to get back to Election Day, and I think we need to have leadership in the RNC and all of the state parties to say what we want; we want elections that are honest so that every legal voter knows when they go to bed on election night, they know the results, and they can live with them, regardless of whether their guy won or lost."

Lake encouraged civic engagement in election oversight, suggesting, "Become an election worker, election watcher, or election volunteer if they have part-time jobs at the election department, apply for those jobs, and watch how the system is working."

Despite acknowledging election mismanagement, Lake emphasized the importance of voting, stating, "This is not the time to quit."

She expressed skepticism about efforts to discredit former President Donald Trump, suggesting, "I think there's a reason that a lot of these places are trying to lock up President Trump and indict him because I don't believe they'll be able to pull all the same tricks that they pulled in the past, and that's why they're trying to stop President Trump before election day."

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

