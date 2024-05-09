UK Amb. Pierce to Newsmax: Putin's Efforts Aren't Working

Russian President Vladmir Putin's attempts at unsettling Europe are failing, Karen Pierce, the United Kingdom's Ambassador to the United States told Newsmax Thursday.

Appearing on "Newsline," Pierce said part of the Putin playbook is to unnerve allies in NATO and Europe.

"He uses this saber rattling and nuclear weapons threat to try and unsettle people, so they put pressure on their governments in Europe," Pierce said. "We've already seen that it doesn't work. NATO members have been really strong in pushing back."

Despite Putin's efforts, countries have continued to provide aid to Ukraine, with the United Kingdom recently giving Ukraine $4 billion and the U.S. passing its own aid package to the country, Pierce said.

"Allies, led by the U.S., are still going strong with their support to Ukraine," Pierce said. "Putin's efforts aren't working."

Russia is expected to step up its air and ground attacks on Ukraine while they await more military aid, three officials told CNN. There will be a lag time between the approval of the funds and the arrival of the weapons needed to win the war, officials told CNN.

The officials fear Russia will attempt to exploit that delay, CNN said. On Wednesday, Russia fired more than 50 missiles and 20 drones, targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Ukrainian officials told CNN.

The ambassador said Putin was a grave threat to transatlantic security and Ukrainian security.

"Anyone who thinks Putin will be satisfied with only a small bit of Ukraine is, I'm afraid, deluding themselves," Pierce said.

Pierce also praised the U.S. for its role in keeping the world safe and prosperous since the end of World War II.

"We see our job in Britain as to be America's global ally, to stand with America and to help problem solve and burden share and I think we're going to do just that," Pierce said.

