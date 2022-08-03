Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Fauci's Gain-of-Function Research Deadlier Than Nukes

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Wednesday that a number of productive revelations came out of the Senate's first-ever gain-of-function hearing Wednesday in terms of pinning down the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, some dark moments also came to light before the Senate.

"We shared with America" that dating back to 2012, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's highest-ranking epidemiologist, ''has been funding viral gain-of-function research," Marshall said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

And despite the government moratoriums that soon followed, Marshall asserts that Fauci "continued to fund" the research.

"The viral gain-of-function studies led to the COVID-19 virus, which killed more than 1 million Americans," said Marshall, a medical doctor (obstetrics) before reaching Congress in 2017.

For Wednesday's hearing, Marshall said the Senate oversight committee brought in three medical experts to provide key information on gain-of-function research.

The hearing came one week after Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., sought to pass an amendment to the CHIPS-Plus Act.

Paul's amendment would have banned U.S. funding of gain-of-function research in China.

The medical panelists at the hearing concluded that "gain-of-function research is basically a weapon of mass destruction," Marshall said. "It has taken a virus that, when in the wrong hands, can end up killing millions of people."

He also asserts that gain-of-function research has been a plague on agriculture, both domestic and worldwide.

"What we're doing with viral gain-of-function research is the equivalent of doing nuclear research with Iran and North Korea," Marshall said, alluding to how Fauci continually calls for China to benefit financially from the virus research, despite evidence that a lab leak in China contributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's more powerful and has killed more people than nuclear weapons have," Marshall said, adding: "I hope America's listening. I hope they realize what the [Fauci] administration has done" to this country.

To emphasize his point that Fauci is potentially steering the U.S. in the wrong direction, Marshall again recalled 2012, when virus researchers were studying ways to make bird flu "more contagious."

At some point, though, the scientific community took a step back from that research, realizing how lethal it could be in the hands of an enemy nation, according to Marshall.

"But Dr. Fauci continued to push it," Marshall said, adding that through this likely "illegal" act, "a million people have paid the price."

