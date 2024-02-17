KC Parade Hero to Newsmax: Other Men Would've Done the Same Thing

Trey Filter, the man who tackled one of the suspects allegedly involved in the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting, told Newsmax Saturday that other men would have done the same thing.

Speaking with "America Right Now" on Saturday, Filter broke down what happened at the parade Wednesday.

"I wasn't aware that this that it was a shooting," Filter says, "because in my head I thought it was firecrackers.

"I thought they were just trying to catch the guy who let off the firecrackers or maybe somebody that stole a purse. Somebody had ran past us about a minute before, or maybe a minute and a half, and he was being chased. And we thought he'd just stolen a purse, and I thought to myself, 'Man, I wish I would have just grabbed him,' you know.

"About a minute or so goes by and I hear another commotion. And ... I look to my left and I see this flash of people. And I must have distinguished them between him," the suspect, "somehow."

As Filter describes in other interviews, such as with The Wall Street Journal, there was a large police presence at Kansas City's Union Station that day, so he did not believe the suspect had a gun when he took him down.

"We saw that there was a military presence," Filter said. "We could see sharpshooters, so everybody felt fairly safe. I told my son, 'It's probably not guns.'"

The Journal went on to note that three suspects originally were arrested, but one was later released after it was determined that individual was not involved. The identities of the suspects have not been released.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said in a statement, "I am grateful for the charges against the two juveniles who hurt innocent people, simultaneously scarring an entire community."

