Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Kamala Lies, Media Ignore

The reason Kamala Harris was able to spew lies as she did in last night’s debate is that the media have no interest in calling her out on it, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax Wednesday.

"That’s a big problem we have in this country," Johnson told "Rob Schmitt Tonight," saying that the media covered up the fact that Biden and his administration wanted an open border."

"They caused this problem. We have a clear and present danger in this country today. You have Venezuelan gangs taking over apartments. It won't be too long before literally you have cartels controlling little towns, little cities," Johnson said. "It's going to be very difficult to dislodge them.

"Again, this is all facilitated by the fact that we, instead of an unbiased media, that's holding both sides equally accountable. We have a media that is, by and large, populated by advocates for the left, of the radical left."

"They're normalizing all of this," Johnson continued. "They're normalizing the open border. They're just pretending it didn't happen. They're pretending the last three and a half years didn't happen. That Kamala Harris can be the new Messiah and ‘hope can change’ and … she's going to control prices and control the border. It's all BS, but it's all facilitated by a compliant and complicit and a biased media."

"We've had, we've had hundreds of terror, suspected terror people, whatever you would call them, related to terrorism, have come in through the southern border of the country. I mean, that, that to me is such an unbelievable story that nobody in the media seems to care about," Johnson said.

