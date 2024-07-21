Dick Morris to Newsmax: Kamala Should Now Name Her VP Shortlist

Speaking to Newsmax shortly after President Joe Biden on Sunday announced he would not be seeking his party's nomination and that he would support Kamala Harris as his party's nominee, campaign adviser to former President Donald Trump, Dick Morris, suggested that now's the time for Kamala Harris to name her running mate while it's politically expedient.

"I think that Kamala Harris now has to name a vice president," Morris said.

"And that's going to give her an enormous political plum to hand out. And I think she'll, if she has half a brain, she'll use that to secure the loyalty of the party. And she'll make clear that anybody that doesn't come out for her in the next five minutes is not going to be on the list for vice president. And then, one after another, you'll see all of the Democrats lining up to run. Not that they believe she can win, not that they believe they'll ever be vice president, but because it's the next step on the escalator and gives them an advantage in 2028."

The story regarding Biden's dropping out of the 2024 race is still developing. The president has said he plans to speak publicly about the development "later this week." So far, the only lead the press has to go on is the letter below, signed by Biden and posted to social media on Sunday:

"My Fellow Americans,

Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation.

Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We've made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We've provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today.

I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We've protected and preserved our Democracy. And we've revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world.

It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.

I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.

For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.

I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can't do – when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America."

