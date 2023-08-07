Marcellus Wiley to Newsmax: Biden, Harris Are 'Good Cop Vs. Bad Cop'

Marcellus Wiley, a sports commentator and former NFL defensive end, told Newsmax that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are "good cop vs. bad cop."

Appearing Monday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Wiley said that Harris' new apparent role as Biden's attack dog looks "disingenuous" and is not fooling anybody.

He specifically took issue with a report by The New York Times that revealed Harris was taking the role due to so-called "rising extremism in the Republican Party."

Instead, Wiley highlighted that increased crime was happening in American cities every day.

"This is all calculated around an election based on Republican extremism? When what's killing Americans on the daily is in the norms, not on the extremes. And not to talk about that for three plus years ... I think this is going to be horrific for their campaign," Wiley declared.

The change in pace for the vice president comes as her average approval rating hovers under 40%, with her disapproval as high as 52.3%, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Biden, meanwhile, is averaging a 41.2% approval rating, with 54.6% disapproving of his performance.

