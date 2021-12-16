Rep. Norman to Newsmax: VP Harris' Central America Push Shows 'Disconnect'

Vice President Kamala Harris, by organizing companies to invest in Central America in hopes of boosting their economies to keep people from leaving, is showing that she's still got a "disconnect" with how serious the situation with the border is, Rep. Ralph Norman said on Newsmax Thursday.

"What she's got to do is very simple," the South Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Build the wall. All she's got to do is implement the remain in Mexico policy."

But spending money under the guise of trying to figure out why the numbers of immigrants have climbed "shows how disconnected she is," said Norman. "She has to get down to the border, talk to the Border Patrol agents, and show interest, not that she can understand it or has the interest."

Earlier this week, Harris announced new investments in Central America from companies such as Pepsico and Cargill, and that she'd secured private sector investments of over $1.2 billion in the region. The move follows another round of investments worth $750 million from companies including Microsoft and Mastercard in May.

Meanwhile, the border crisis continues to climb, and Norman said the drugs coming into the country, particularly fentanyl, are affecting his state and the nation.

He said he's hearing from law enforcement officials that the "deadly drugs" such as fentanyl are all over his state.

"The flood of illegal drugs is happening and I think it's happening all over the country," in the 11 months since President Joe Biden took office, said Norman.

The border situation is also causing concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as people are coming into the United States and then heading out throughout the country without being tested or vaccinated, the lawmaker said.

"The sad thing, they're transporting these people all over the country," he said. "That's going into all the major cities and look what it's doing to the infection rate."

Meanwhile, Republicans have the opportunity to change matters, and "the message to sell is freedom," said Norman.

"[Biden] is taking away our rights," he said. "He's taken away anything great about this country. He's trying to rob us of it, and the reason we're not for any of his policies. They're all bad. For the last 12 months, we've been under assault by this administration."

But making the change will mean getting "great candidates, who when we take the power back will know what to do with it, which is restore freedom," said Norman. "Give Americans their rights back and start focusing on the main things in this country, which are stopping illegal immigration, stopping the drug crisis, and putting us back to work."

