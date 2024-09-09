Sen. Kennedy to Newsmax: Kamala Promises to 'Solve Problems the President and I Created'

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign promise seems to be that she will "solve all of the problems that President [Joe] Biden and I created in the first place," Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told Newsmax on Monday.

"And with respect, I don't believe her, because I've served with her for seven and a half years. I know her record," Kennedy told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"For example, on immigration, the vice president believes in open borders. I mean, she's already said that she wants to make illegal immigration no longer a crime," Kennedy said. "This is the same vice president… that compared our border patrol officers and agents to members of the Ku Klux Klan. I can tell you what she's going to do to secure the border. Zero. Zilch. Nothing."

Harris and former President Donald Trump will be facing off in a debate Tuesday at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center.

