Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Harris to Blame for Border Crisis, Child Exploitation

Vice President Kamala Harris is to blame for the ongoing border crisis, specifically the influx of unaccompanied minors, says Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas.

"Because of the process that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had the Border Patrol working under, it was impossible for them to effectively follow the law," Sessions told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

The administration's approach, he added, has particularly failed to address the issue of unaccompanied minors who he says are being neglected and even exploited.

"This is part of that which Republicans talk about unaccompanied minors being a part of not just a sex trade operation but taking advantage of in this new land of America; this is an embarrassment," he said.

Since 2021, unprecedented numbers of unaccompanied minors have crossed the U.S. Southern border. In 2022, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services took in a record 128,904 unaccompanied minors, an increase from 122,731 in 2021.

Sessions criticized Harris for not acknowledging the severity of the situation and predicted that under her leadership as president, the problem would only worsen.

"We would probably bring in another 15 million people, tens of thousands of children that would not be properly taken care of," he said.

Sessions also knocked Harris' attempts to shift blame for the border crisis onto the previous administration.

"On the day that President Biden took the oath of office, he moved directly to the White House and signed circumstances including procedures and laws that would have protected the border that would have protected federal law enforcement, that would have kept in place those parameters and rules and regulations that President Trump had. They suspended them. They know what they're doing," Sessions said.

"They are allowing millions and millions of people to come to our country illegally, costing not just New York City but major cities all over this country incredible amounts of money," he added.

