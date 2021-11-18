Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Biden 'Set Up' VP Harris for Failure

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson told Newsmax that Vice President Kamala Harris was "set up" for failure as overseer of the border by President Joe Biden as rumors swirl over a growing rift between the 2020 ticket.

Johnson, a Republican, joined "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Thursday to discuss his concerns with the ongoing southern border crisis that has sent the approval ratings of border czar Harris to record lows.

"Well, when I heard she [Harris] was appointed as the border czar, she served on my committee. She called ICE basically equivalent to the Ku Klux Klan, so I knew she was the absolute worst selection to get the border under control," Johnson said.

The Wisconsin senator continued, explaining how he believes Harris is being used as a scapegoat for the administration's "open border policy" from the very beginning.

"I have a hard time believing she wanted that position. President Biden set her up for failure because the Biden administration has no intention of closing the border," Johnson theorized.

Reports of a growing divide between Biden and Harris have circulated for quite some time, picking up after a CNN story shed light on oddities in the dynamic of the vice president's role in the Biden administration compared to those prior.

"They're consistently sending her out there on losing issues in the wrong situations for her skill set," a former high-level Harris aide told the outlet.

Despite the allegations, the president and his administration have tried to reassure that there is not a significant divide in Biden's relationship with Harris.

"For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband," Press Secretary Jen Psaki wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

President Biden currently faces the worst approvals of his presidency, with Harris managing to trail behind him.

