Rep. Hopeful from Mo. to Newsmax: 'Ridiculous' Deadly Force OK'd in Mar-a-Lago Raid

Missouri state Representative and Congressional candidate Justin Hicks slammed reports the FBI was authorized under Justice Department policy to use "deadly force" during the search at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, telling Newsmax on Wednesday that this is an "unheard of" procedure considering the suspect is a former president of the United States.

Court documents unsealed Tuesday provided new details about the FBI's search, which angered many Republicans, especially as Trump highlighted the revelations and criticized them on Truth Social.

Hicks, who is running for a seat in the U.S. Congress from Missouri, told "National Report" that "what could they possibly think was going to happen in Mar-a-Lago from a former sitting president. This is ridiculous. It is a witch hunt."

Hicks, who is a lawyer and also served as assistant attorney general in the state, said the entire decision making process in connection to the raid was "purely political."

He added that the way the Biden Administration is operating "is like a banana republic what is really going here in this country right now and we have to make sure that we stand up and fight against it."

The FBI issued a statement on Tuesday that the agency "followed standard protocol in this [Mar-a-Lago] search as we do for all search warrants, which includes a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force."

The statement also said that "no one ordered additional steps to be taken and there was no departure from the norm in this matter."

Hicks, in commenting on Trump's New York business documents case, said the trial clearly shows Biden's "weaponization of the justice system" and that it is "purely political," including "donations made to the Democratic Party" by those in the prosecution.

