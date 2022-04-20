West Virginia Gov. Justice: 'We Should All Be Concerned' About Nuclear Strike

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden's weakness is ''ever so apparent to anybody that's got a brain,'' saying the president is to blame for the unrest all over the world.

''I mean, that level of weaknesses has caused a rampage of things all across the globe – whether it be Iran or China or now North Korea,'' Justice, a Republican, said on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.'' ''You know, I mean, in all honesty, we should all be concerned.''

According to a professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, North Korea ultimately wants to have more nuclear weapons to use against U.S. troops in South Korea and Japan in the event of an invasion.

''They have some deterrence, but what I think the North Koreans really, fundamentally want is the ability to use a much larger number of nuclear weapons against U.S. forces in South Korea and Japan if they thought an invasion was underway,'' Jeffrey Lewis, a professor on arms control, told CNBC's ''Squawk Box Asia'' on Monday.

Justice said that Americans should take the threat of a nuclear attack on the U.S. seriously.

''We should absolutely be concerned about a nuclear strike because one of these nut jobs is going to do something real bad, and then that could escalate into the snowball rolling down the side of the hill,'' he said. ''And why? It's because of a man trying to shake hands with air.''

Afer a nearly 40-minute speech last Thursday at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, Biden turned around with his hand stretched out in the handshake position, the New York Post reports.

No one else was onstage, and no one approached the president to exchange the greeting.

