Trump: MAGA 'Hopes, Dreams' Were Raided Like My Home

The Justice Department raided not only the home of a former president, but also the "hopes and dreams" of America-loving citizens, according to former President Donald Trump in his first Save America rally since the raid.

"It was not just my home that was raided last month — it was the hopes and dreams of every citizen who I have been fighting for since the moment I came down the golden escalator in 2015, wanting to represent the people, wanting to stop the massive corruption in this country," Trump told the Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania rally, which aired lived on Newsmax.

"The radical Democrats are engaging in a desperate attempt to keep me from returning to the White House, where they know I will clean this mess up again," Trump added. "They want to stop us from completing our mission to bring back American values."

Trump noted the raid was conducted "on a phony pretext" in order to deflect from Biden's struggles and the impending midterm elections.

"The Biden administration invaded the home of their chief political opponent, who is absolutely destroying him and everyone else in the polls — I hate to say it — even including the Republicans, but we love the Republicans," Trump said, noting the raid began only after "getting permission from a highly political magistrate, who they handpicked late in the evening, just days before the break in and trampled upon my rights and civil liberties."

Even the room of Trump's son Barron, 16, was subjected to an invasive search, Trump said for the first time.

"They rifled through the first lady's closet drawers and everything else, and even did a deep and ugly search of the room of my 16-year-old son, leaving everything they touched in far different conditions than it was when they started," Trump said. "Can you believe it?

"The FBI and the Justice Department have become vicious monsters, controlled by radical-left scoundrels, lawyers, and the media who tell them what to do."

Trump claimed it is a weaponization of the Justice Department in order to meddle in the political process and the midterm elections.

"They're trying to silence me, and more importantly, they are trying to silence you, but we will not be silenced, right?" Trump said. "We will never stop speaking the truth.

"We have no choice, because we're not going to have a country left. The evil and malice of this demented persecution of you and me should be obvious to all and it is. Even media companies that are pretty far left have come out and said, 'We can't believe this is happening in the USA.'"

The politicization of justice under Biden is a "disgrace," Trump said, ripping the leak of a photo of seized documents on the floor at Mar-a-Lago.

"They talk about documents not being properly stored; yet, they go in and take documents, dumped them on the floor, stage a photo shoot, and pretend that I had done it — like I had put them all over the floor," Trump said. "They took that back after a lot of prodding.

"Then they put out for public consumption a picture, which is seen all over the world. This is what they do. It's called disinformation. These are very dishonest, sick people. Very dishonest people. Americans are sick of the lies, sick of the hoaxes, and scams, and above all, sick of the hypocrisy."

This is all going to backfire in the midterm elections, Trump predicted.

"But our opponents have badly miscalculated," he said. "This egregious abuse of the law is going to produce a backlash the likes of which nobody has ever seen.

"They think they can divide us, but they can't divide us. The MAGA movement is the greatest in the history of our country, in the history of the world."

Trump encouraged loyal supporters to stick with him amid the relentless political "persecution."

"I will never turn my back on you, and you will never turn your back on me because we love our nation, and we will save our nation from people who are trying to destroy it," Trump said.

"These are bad people. They're trying to destroy our country, and we can't let it go on any longer because we have too much work to do."

