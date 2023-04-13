Smollett Attack Brothers to Newsmax: Black Voters Wrong on Trump

Black voters are seeing former President Donald Trump "through one lens" and not "through different lenses where they can now make their own sound decision," brothers Abimbola "Bola" Osundairo and Olabinjo "Ola" Osundairo said on Newsmax Thursday.

The brothers are known for the "fake attack" on actor Jussie Smollett, for which Smollett was convicted in 2021 on five felony counts of lying to the police.

They said in an appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance" that they agreed to the "fake attack" because they are both actors and "thought by helping him out that it would help us further our careers and acting." In addition, Bola Osundairo "felt indebted to Jussie because I was his friend and he had helped me with other things."

During the attack, Bola said, "We're supposed to be down-South, racist, MAGA, white, support Trump supporters. … So then now we started pursuing him, and then that's when I started yelling out the infamous slurs that he wanted to say. So I said the F-word, but the gay F-word. I said the N-word, and then I said,' This is MAGA Country."

Ola Osundairo said, "We really didn't think of the implications. We just thought it was something that he wanted to post on social media to help his activism career. We didn't really think of the backlash and the ramifications of the things that could have happened and come from this."

The attack "was never meant to involve the police," according to Bola Osundairo. "It was supposed to be a social media post that he would get, let's say, TMZ and people to disperse it, the news."

The brothers agree that the lesson they learned is to "be careful who you're friends with, and always control the narrative." They also agree on Trump.

"We support President Trump," Bola Osundairo said, "and we think that what's happening with him right now is political."

And they don't think Black voters are seeing the Trump situation for what it is.

"They're seeing it through one lens," Bola Osundairo said. "They're not seeing it through different lenses where they can now make their own sound decision. They're looking at looking at it through one lens, and they're seeing ... propaganda, and that's all they're consuming.

"The way my brother and I do it, we looked through those different lenses and we formulate our own decisions."

