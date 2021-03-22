Julia Letlow to Newsmax TV: 'Excited' to Carry on Late Luke Letlow's Work

Rep.-elect Julia Letlow, R-La., who recently won the special election to replace her late husband, Luke Letlow, told Newsmax TV that she’s "excited and happy that we are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel," when it comes to the pandemic following her husband’s death from COVID-19 last December.

"I'm no stranger to grief," Letlow, who holds a Ph.D. and wrote her dissertation on losing a family member, told "John Bachman Now."

She added, "I lost my brother when he was 17 in a car accident, was able to do a lot of research on trying to find meaning after loss and one of the things that I found in my dissertation is that when a person could get outside of themselves and actually serve others, then they can be cathartic and help find meaning after loss."

The congresswoman-elect said that she’s "drawing on all of that now as I face yet another tragedy in my life, losing Luke, but I’m excited to pick up that torch and carry it forward, carry all the great work that he and congressman Ralph Abraham did. I'm excited to get to work."

She added, "I'm so excited and happy that we are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel of this very dark here that we've all been through. I'm excited that people are receiving the vaccination and that … people are just open to doing that, you know, encourage everyone who could get the vaccine to get it because it truly has lifesaving capabilities."

Letlow said that being endorsed by former President Donald Trump was "an honor" and a "surreal experience."

She said, "It was a surreal experience and I was so incredibly honored to have his endorsement," adding that Trump "called and said that he wanted to offer his first condolences, and he was so proud of the job that Luke had done and he knew I would carry it forward, carry the conservative cause forward and he was excited to see me win this."

Letlow added that the first thing she plans to do once she gets to the capital is "take a big sigh of relief, but I'm so excited to serve the people the fifth district and trying to get a really good committee appointment assignment."

She concluded, "I've spent the last year of my life talking to a lot of farmers, ranchers and loggers. Agriculture is the backbone of the 5th district and I know that they would be well represented if I were able to secure a seat on the [agricultural] committee."