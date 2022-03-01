Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Biden's SCOTUS Nominee Should Depend on Qualifications

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that what matters when it comes to President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, is her qualifications.

When it comes to Judge Brown Jackson, Donalds says in his "Spicer & Co." appearance, "let's see what her qualifications actually are. If she's somebody who's actually gonna follow the Constitution and was going to do her job, which is the job of a Supreme Court Justice, which is interpreting the Constitution, that's actually gonna be a great thing, not just for the Black community, but all of America."

"But if he's only picking people simply because they're going to reinforce a radical liberal agenda, that's bad for Black Americans. It's bad for white Americans. It's bad for Hispanic Americans. It's bad for everybody."

Donalds adds that "I noticed that Joe Biden did not nominate a Black conservative woman. He's only been nominating Black liberal women. Again, just playing to his base because he has no other leg to stand on. That's not what's in the best interests of the country. What's in the best interest of the country is the federal government, specifically the Supreme Court, just doing its job and doing no more."

According to the Washington Examiner on Monday, a retired prominent conservative judge endorsed Judge Brown Jackson.

"Judge Jackson has a demonstrated record of excellence, and I believe, based upon her work as a trial judge when I served on the Court of Appeals, that she will adjudicate based on the facts and the law and not as a partisan," Retired Judge J. Michael Luttig wrote.

