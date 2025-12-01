Judge Napolitano to Newsmax: Trump Can Stop All Legal Immigration

President Donald Trump has the authority to stop all legal immigration, former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Monday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "National Report," Napolitano said that Trump's sweeping immigration proposals, outlined in a fiery Truth Social post, rest on firm statutory authority giving a president broad discretion over who enters the United States.

"He can stop all legal immigration on his own discretion," Napolitano said, emphasizing that while litigation is likely, the statute granting presidential authority over entry is "clear."

The judge noted there will be pressure to maintain certain legal pathways for individuals who follow the rules, possess needed skills, or already have job contracts in place.

"But he has the authority to do that," he told host Shaun Kraisman.

Napolitano's analysis comes as Trump vows the most aggressive overhaul of immigration in modern history.

In his Thanksgiving Truth Social message, Trump promised to "permanently pause migration from all Third World countries," terminate millions of Biden-era illegal admissions, and deport foreign nationals who pose security risks or "are not a net asset" to the United States.

He also warned that those "incapable of loving our Country" would not remain here long.

The judge noted that Trump's proposal to "denaturalize" individuals is legally limited. A naturalized citizen can be stripped of citizenship only if there was fraud in the naturalization process, not for alleged crimes or conduct after obtaining citizenship.

"It can't be revoked for something that person did after they were naturalized," Napolitano said.

Turning to other legal developments, Napolitano analyzed the high-stakes suppression hearing involving Luigi Mangione, accused of killing the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, in New York City.

Mangione's attorneys are seeking to block prosecutors from using the gun, notebook, and statements he made while speaking with police in a Pennsylvania McDonald's.

"The key here is, Was he under arrest?" Napolitano explained.

If so, and officers failed to inform him of his rights, those statements — and potentially critical evidence — could be barred.

About 25 police officers are expected to testify about the circumstances of Mangione's encounter with law enforcement.

Despite the crime being captured on video, Napolitano underscored that the Constitution requires a fair trial.

"Even though the crime is on film and we all saw it happen, the government must prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," he said.

The judge predicted a conviction but noted the defense could argue insanity, shifting the burden to prosecutors to prove the defendant was sane at the time of the killing.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com