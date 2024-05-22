Will Scharf to Newsmax: N.Y. Judge Should Have Recused Himself

The judge overseeing the Trump case in New York should have recused himself due to conflicts of interest, Trump attorney Will Scharf told Newsmax Wednesday.

"We moved to have Judge Merchan recused off this case," Scharf told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "We think under New York law, recusal was absolutely required."

However, since that motion was denied, there is no other way to challenge it until after the trial, and they plan to raise Merchan's obvious biases and conflicts of interest on appeal if necessary.

"But this just goes to show how outrageous this entire trial has been from the start," Scharf said. "You have a biased judge, you have a prosecution that has no real evidence.

"This case should've never seen the light of day in any American courtroom, and yet President Trump has had to sit through a month of trial, with all these crazy allegations being aired, really to no meaningful end."

