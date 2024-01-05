Judge Napolitano to Newsmax: Chief Justice Roberts Will Seek Unity on Colorado

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will "do the best he can" for his fellow justices to present a unified front on hearing former President Donald Trump's case appealing the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to block him from the state's primary ballot, former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano said on Newsmax Friday.

"The last thing he wants is for this to look political," Napolitano told "Wake Up America." "The last thing he wants is for this to look like the court is trying to hurt or the court is trying to help Trump."

The justices are meeting in conference Friday morning, with plans to announce their decision Monday, and Napolitano said he doubts that their decision will be leaked before then.

Still, he said the court "has to take it up."

"If it doesn't, all bets are off, and you're going to get each state Supreme Court interpreting the 14th Amendment in a different way," said Napolitano. "The job of the Supreme Court is to give one standard uniform interpretation of the Constitution that applies everywhere."

Colorado's Supreme Court and Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows both have determined that Trump is ineligible to remain on their states' primary ballots, while high courts in Michigan and Minnesota, as well as the secretary of state in California, have determined that he should remain.

Trump appealed the Colorado decision to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, with his attorneys arguing that banning him from the ballot marks "the first time in the history of the United States that the judiciary has prevented voters from casting ballots for the leading major-party presidential candidate."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com