Judge Napolitano to Newsmax: Trump Can't Pay Bond Without Approval

Former Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Monday that former President Donald Trump cannot pay the full bond in his civil fraud judgment because he cannot sell or mortgage his assets without a judge's permission.

Trump's legal team said in a court filing on Monday that the former president has been unable to post a bond for the entire $464 million civil fraud judgment in his New York case, which would prevent New York Attorney General Letitia James from collecting on the judgment while he appeals the verdict.

Napolitano said on "Newsline" that "most judges would give him a little bit more time or would … look at what he owns because he can't see or mortgage what he owns … because the Trump Organization, the holding company for all of his assets, is being monitored by a retired federal judge, Barbara Jones, a well-respected person in this field and only she can authorize the devaluation of these assets."

Napolitano added, "So that's a very strong argument for he's worth a couple of billion, yeah there's mortgages on these things but he can't put more mortgages on them, he can't sell them, he can't lease them without Judge Jones' approval."

He continued, "So the money is not going to go anywhere. It's going to be there if and when the appeal is denied, and this time for the state to take its assets, that argument fell on deaf ears. So now he can file the appeal, but at the same time … the state will be seizing its assets."

