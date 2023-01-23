Brandon Judd to Newsmax: Biden's 'Insane' Policies Behind Record Border Crossings

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd told Newsmax that last month's record count of 251,000-plus illegal border crossings were due to the ineffective policies of President Joe Biden and his administration.

"This is insane. What we're seeing today, everything that's happening," said Judd on Monday, while appearing on "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

"We're breaking records month over month, year over year, we're even breaking records minute over minute. This is crazy," added Judd.

The NBPC president was referring to the latest report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, regarding the 251,487 reported border encounters in December, which Judd noted is typically the lightest month for crossings.

"Let's put that in perspective. When you look at a typical year, December is our lowest month for apprehensions, yet we just set an all-time record in the month of December," said Judd.

"January generally tends to be slow, and if you look at January when the January numbers come out, it's going to be our second highest January on record," added Judd.

According to the CBP, the first three months of Fiscal Year 2023 — covering Oct.1, 2022 through Dec. 31 — saw a total of 717,660 encounters along the southern border alone, breaking the all-time record for each month.

"It puts the American people in danger and that's what's so frustrating about this administration," said Judd. "They clearly do not care about the people that they're supposed to be serving."

To further illustrate the magnitude of the situation, Judd said there are a minimum of 73,000 additional "got aways" — those that illegally crossed the border, but were not intercepted by agents.

And that figure could easily be higher, lamented Judd.

"In the month of December, a minimum of 73,000 people were able to evade apprehension or are what we call 'got aways.' That's what we know of, but of course, we don't know of all of the people that get away," said Judd. "We can't detect every single person that crosses the border illegally because we just don't have the manpower out in the field to do that."

Making matters worse, Judd said there's an increasing number of apprehended migrants that have appeared on the U.S. "terror watch list."

"Perspective is what's very important," said Judd. "If we have a year where we apprehend six people on the terror watch list, that's for the whole year. That's a large number, yet we apprehended 17 people [last month], and let's be clear what an apprehension is. That's an arrest when we take somebody into custody."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!