Brandon Judd to Newsmax: 'Political Pressure' Causing Biden's Border Visit

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd told Newsmax Saturday that the only reason President Joe Biden is visiting the southern border tomorrow is because of the "political pressure" he is getting from other Democrats in the country and some from the media.

"It's not of his own accord," Judd said during "America Right Now" Saturday. "He's coming to the border because you now have his own constituents — you have part of his base — that are now standing up and saying, 'We just can't continue to absorb all of the costs associated with this.'"

Jud said that Democrats like New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis are saying they cannot handle the migrants going into their city and state, and he's getting pressure from some media outlets.

"You've got Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, saying they just can't do it anymore. You've now got the governor of Colorado that is saying that he's going to start shipping people out of his state, very similar to what [Texas] Gov. [Greg] Abbott has been doing," Judd said. "When that happens, the administration has to take notice."

According to Customs and Border Protection, some 2.7 million migrants were encountered in Fiscal Year 2022, which ended Sept. 30, 2022.

That number is an increase of around 800,000 crossings from the prior year and more than 2 million more than 2020, according to the agency.

Biden announced the visit during an address on immigration Thursday.

"And next week, I'm going to travel to Mexico where I'm going to meet with President [Andres Manuel] López Obrador. We have a big agenda that ranges from the climate crisis to economic development and other issues. But one important part of that agenda is strengthening our border between our nations," he said during the address. "And I will visit the border myself this Sunday, in El Paso, [Texas] to assess border enforcement operations, meet with the local officials and community leaders and the folks at the border sending me what they need that they don't have, and make it public what they conclude they need — they don't have to try to convince my Republican colleagues they should do something."

The visit will be first Biden is making to the southern border to view the situation in his two years in the Oval Office.

"He's two years too late," Judd said. "He's already caused so much harm to this country that it's unimaginable."

