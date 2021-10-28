Rep. Joyce to Newsmax: Biden's Drilling Moratorium Must Be Repealed

President Joe Biden's moratorium on new oil and gas-drilling must be repealed, as the United States needs to encourage and produce its energy rather than allow costs to continue to climb, Rep. John Joyce said on Newsmax Thursday.

"The energy prices that we're seeing are causing great concern and great harm to my constituents," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"I met with miners in my district and the Green New Deal and its energy goals will take away their jobs and drive prices higher," he added. "In Pennsylvania, we have some of the highest gasoline prices on the entire East Coast, and now is not the time to give away American energy independence."

He added that the United States had energy independence under former President Donald Trump, but Biden has "washed it all away. Energy independence has been threatened, and Americans recognize that that lies at the feet of Joe Biden and his administration."

According to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Biden, while meeting with G-20 leaders in Europe this week, is expected to discuss energy prices, supply chain issues, and the Iran nuclear program.

Joyce insisted on Newsmax that the president should make more of an effort to protect U.S. energy capabilities, and stressed that the nation can't or shouldn't rely on Russia or OPEC for its oil supply when the resources are available domestically.

Meanwhile, Joyce, who is a physician, spoke about calls for immunocompromised people to get four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, saying that therapeutics should get more attention than they are.

"I have advocated that those who want the vaccine should be able to get the vaccine," said Joyce, adding that therapeutics, however, are "our pathway through this pandemic."

"America is a country of ingenuity and we have the ability to develop more therapeutics to get us through this pandemic," he said. "Vaccines have shown they're not the answer, and I am adamantly opposed to vaccine mandates. But we need to continue to develop therapeutics and American companies and American ingenuity are doing that right now. "

