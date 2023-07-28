Moreno to Newsmax: 'This DOJ Is Gunning' for Trump

Former President Donald Trump may have been hit this week with new criminal charges related to sensitive documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, but it isn't stopping the front-running GOP presidential candidate from seeking reelection in the White House in 2024.

Joseph Moreno, a former federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of Virginia, told Newsmax on Friday that Trump needs to take the new charges seriously because the Department of Justice "is gunning for him."

Appearing on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Moreno said, "I get it," when host Greta Van Susteren asked how the DOJ can persecute Trump when President Joe Biden also had sensitive documents, Hunter Biden is negotiating a plea deal for tax evasion and a gun violation, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton suffered no consequences for violating a congressional subpoena by deleting 33,000 emails from her private server.

"I get that a lot of people see how Donald Trump is being treated, and they feel like he is being piled on by this Department of Justice," he said. "At the same time, I see people saying, Wait a minute. This so-called independent Justice Department is being superlenient on the president's son."

"I get that, and both those things can be true. It doesn't change the fact, though, that Donald Trump is facing a real case here," Moreno added. "This Justice Department is not backing down. People might feel like he's being victimized here, but the fact is, he's got to take this seriously because this DOJ is gunning for him."

As for Hunter Biden, Moreno called the proposed plea agreement between Biden's son and prosecutors "an abomination." Earlier this week, U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected that agreement for Hunter Biden to plead guilty to tax charges and avoid a gun charge, which resulted in his pleading not guilty to the charges.

"Those tax charges should have been felony tax evasion," Moreno said. "The fact that they slow-walked this investigation so that two years were lapsed because the statute of limitations had run ... the fact that he got a diversion, which itself is completely unusual ... add all of these things up, that's bad enough. But the immunity that was tucked in, in the sneakiest of ways ...

"I'm so glad the judge did her job; because otherwise, no one would have noticed until it was too late."

