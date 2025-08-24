Joseph Mara to Newsmax: Trump Was Right on D.C. Crime

Patrick Mara, chair of the Washington, D.C., Republican Party, told Newsmax on Sunday that President Donald Trump has been proven right about crime in the nation’s capital following his order for federal intervention.

"We have a D.C. council here, a D.C. attorney general, who values the lives of criminals over the lives of victims, over the lives of law-abiding citizens, and certainly over police officers," Mara told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "They are still on that defund the police, Black Lives Matter mentality. While they may not be out on the streets protesting about it, everything they do will be bad for D.C. public safety laws and for law-abiding D.C. residents."

And that means it was time that "somebody stood up and said, 'Enough is enough,' and that's what President Trump has done here by bringing in the National Guard," said Mara.

Meanwhile, he argued that opposition to the president's actions comes from the political left, which he said has embraced policies that harm public safety.

"The far left seems to love crime," said Mara. "They certainly love homeless encampments as well. And look, these are things that, you know, again, President Trump has said, 'Enough is enough. We're not taking this anymore.'"

He added that he believes many people in the nation's capital share that belief, but because "we happen to be the center of Trump Derangement Syndrome in the nation, in addition to being our nation's capital, a lot of people are just being quiet right now."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

