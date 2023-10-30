×
Joseph diGenova to Newsmax: Trump's Gag Order Unprecedented

By    |   Monday, 30 October 2023 07:49 PM EDT

Joseph diGenova, former United States attorney for Washington, D.C., told Newsmax that placing a gag order on a former president – Donald Trump – was unprecedented.

Appearing Monday on "American Agenda," diGenova slammed Judge Arthur F. Engoron of the New York Supreme Court's first district for threatening Trump with jail time for commenting on his ongoing civil trial.

"Things are happening in court that never should be happening," diGenova explained alongside his wife, attorney Victoria Toensing. "These gag orders are on not only a former president, but someone who is a candidate – the leading candidate – for president.

"Can you imagine? This has never happened before in the history of our country. Trying to silence a presidential candidate."

His comments arrive several days after Engoron fined the former president $10,000 for allegedly violating, via social media, a gag order he laid down to protect the identities of prosecutors and other court staff.

It is the second time Trump has been fined in the civil trial brought about by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office concerning the alleged overvaluing of his properties to obtain millions in loans.

The first fine was $5,000, and Engoron threatened in his latest one that Trump could face imprisonment if he continues.

DiGenova accused Engoron and James of being "unprofessional and reprehensible" throughout the trial and argued that the judge had already "made up his mind."

Engoron "wants to make a name for himself. He wants to do something outrageous. He wants to do something to Trump," diGenova claimed. "And so, he's setting the stage for doing something to Trump."

Toensing made similar comments, noting that gag orders are primarily used in order to prevent the jury pool from being influenced.

However, there is no jury in the case, and Engoron already ruled in September that Trump committed fraud, ordering that some of the former president's business licenses be rescinded as punishment.

The ongoing trial surrounds a couple of other claims by James' office and will decide the total scope of the penalty. Trump is set to testify on Nov. 6.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

