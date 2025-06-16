DiGenova to Newsmax: Minn. Shooter a 'Lone Wolf'

Former U.S. Attorney Joseph diGenova told Newsmax on Monday that, based on the evidence, Vance Boelter, who is suspected of fatally shooting a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband and wounding a second lawmaker and his wife, acted alone.

"So far, it appears to be a lone wolf," diGenova told "American Agenda."

"If there is something more to it, the public officials are doing a better-than-usual job of keeping it quiet. We haven't seen the so-called manifesto that he had with him. They usually will keep that secret while they're conducting their investigation so as not to tip off additional cohorts.

"But right now, it looks like a lone wolf. Very, very intelligent guy. Planned this quite well: the disguises, everything involved. Obviously, he devoted a lot of time to this, but there is absolutely no evidence that anybody was involved at this time."

The acting U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota, Joseph Thompson, told reporters at a press conference on Monday that Boelter, 57, is accused of killing Democrat Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and wounding Democrat state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in what he described as "political assassinations."

