DiGenova to Newsmax: Soros Tried to Undermine Justice

George Soros sought to undermine justice in America, former U.S. Attorney Joseph diGenova told Newsmax regarding Mary Moriarty, a county attorney in Minnesota whom the Justice Department is investigating amid allegations she gave preferential treatment to minorities.

"George Soros went around the country getting people like this elected to office, whose only purpose was to undermine the effectiveness of the criminal justice system and to go easy on criminals," diGenova said on "American Agenda."

Moriarty is the top prosecutor in Hennepin County, Minnesota, which includes Minneapolis.

According to the Daily Mail, the investigation centers on Moriarty's new plea agreement, "which explicitly directs prosecutors to factor in race when considering offers for criminal defendants."

DiGenova added, "This is really quite outrageous that the people of Minnesota have accepted this, and they go along with it."

