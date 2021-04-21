Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax TV: If We Keep the Filibuster, We Can Stop Dem. Agenda

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. said on Newsmax TV on Wednesday that the trillion-dollar question" right now is if the GOP can keep the filibuster in place, and "stop HR-1."

Jordan told "American Agenda" that we can stop the “federal takeover of elections, we can stop the court packing, we can stop DC [from becoming] a state which is, you know trying to get 2 new senators for DC. We can stop a lot of crazy things that Democrats are trying to do, but that'll ultimately depend on Sens. Joe Manchin D-W.Va. and Kyrsten Sinema D-Ariz. and if they will do what they said they would do, which is not change the filibuster rule,” he said.

In March, House Democrats passed a comprehensive voting, elections and ethics bill, part of what they say is an urgent effort to fight Republican activities in states across the country in what is seen by them as attempts to restrict ballot access. If passed, the bill would mark a huge expansion of voting rights, and a major overhaul of campaign finance and redistricting laws, reported the Washington Post.

Republicans say they want to stop it along with other legislation in the Senate with the help of the filibuster rule.

Jordan added, “I mean think about it last week within a 24 hours, out of the House Oversight Committee comes the bill to give the District of Columbia, make it a state and give them to new Democrat senators. Less than 24 hours later, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee introduces a bill to pack the court to add not one, not two, not three, but four members to the Supreme Court because they need 4 so they get a 7-6 majority.”

Jordan believes the Democrats will continue to quickly use the current majority they have along with the White House to attempt rapid achievement of their legislative agenda.

“This is about raw political power, and you couple those two actions with what they want to do in an HR one. The federal takeover of elections, it shows you how determined they are to cement their power, their left-wing policies into place,” he warned.

Democrats are bringing forth all this legislation to show that it will not pass unless the filibuster is abolished, Jordan says.

“I think it's an effort to show all these things can't pass, we're going to have to change a filibuster so we can get it to pass. I think it's all part of the pressure that they're trying to bring. But again, Senators Sinema, Manchin, they’ve been clear there not going to do it,” he said.

