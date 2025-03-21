Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Hearings Possibly Next Week on Anti-Trump Judges

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, told Newsmax on Friday that he expects lawmakers to hold hearings as soon as next week regarding the spate of rulings by mostly Democrat-appointed federal judges that have hindered President Donald Trump’s policies.

The flurry of legal rulings in the past month from district court judges against Trump administration initiatives ranged from halting the Department of Government Efficiency’s efforts to streamline the federal government, to eliminating federal diversity, equity,and inclusion programs, to deporting violent criminal illegal immigrants.

The latest legal fight involves U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, a Barack Obama appointee, who has temporarily halted the deportation flights of violent criminal illegal immigrants who the administration said are members of the ruthless Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. Boasberg demanded the administration Saturday to order flights to return to the U.S., but the administration did not comply.

Jordan was asked during his appearance on “Finnerty” whether there is an appetite for impeaching such judges.

“I think the mood is to get the facts, have hearings, get information from experts about all this,” Jordan said. “You know, you’ve got these federal district judges issuing these injunctions that apply to the entire country. In fact, we passed out of our committee two weeks ago legislation which said if a judge does that, it should only apply to the parties in the case and in that respective jurisdiction, it shouldn't apply nationwide. We think that's a limitation on these judges and what they're doing.

“When it comes to Judge Boasberg, we think this is just purely political.”

Trump called for Boasberg’s impeachment earlier this week, but Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts countered in a rare statement that the way to handle disagreements with judicial decisions is through the appellate process and not through impeachment.

“Chief Justice Roberts is right,” Jordans said. “I get that, but when you look at Judge Boasberg, this seems so political, so out to get President Trump, this ruling. And then when you couple this ruling with his history, his work on the FISA court, allowing the warrants when they spied on President Trump's campaign clear back in 2015, 2016. I think when you put that all together, this guy may be in a special class.

“So, we're going to start hearings maybe as early as next week into this whole area. But where we can make changes legislatively, we should do that, and then we should hear from the experts about, Is there other things we should pursue?”

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com