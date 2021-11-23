Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: 'Every American' Should Spend Time with Trump

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax Tuesday that “every American should spend time” with former President Donald Trump before judging him.

“I wish every American could spend time with (Former President Donald Trump),” Jordan said during “Eric Bolling: The Balance” Tuesday. “Because when you do, you can't help but like him. There's an energy. There is a charisma about this guy. He loves our country, loves our law enforcement, loves our veterans, loves our troops, loves regular Americans who make the country special, and he's willing to go fight for them and do what he said he would do. That's what American people appreciate.”

Jordan said that Trump did, what Jordan’s new book, “Do What You Said You Would do,” exemplifies by keeping campaign promises once elected to office.

“No one did that more than he did. No one accomplished more (of) what he set out to do, more than he told the voters he was going to do, than President Trump, he said. “Certainly, of any president in my lifetime, maybe in history. I share in the book, some of the stories and interactions I got to have with President Trump, and a lot of other situations on how we formed the Freedom Caucus and a whole host of things.”

Jordan said he authored the book with an “old fashioned” process of writing it all down longhand on a yellow legal pad.

Jordan said the book contains a “behind the scenes” look at his service during the Trump administration, including the myriad of Democratic-led investigations on Russian collusion in the 2016 election and the impeachment proceedings against Trump.

“There was no evidence and Robert Mueller, after $30 million, 19 lawyers, 40 FBI agents, a bunch of subpoenas, a bunch of witnesses, and everything else, comes back and said there was no evidence of collusion or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia,” he said. “We all know it was based on a lie from the get-go. They used the (Steele) dossier to do what they wanted to do. That FBI Director James) Comey used the dossier as the pretext to go spy on the Trump campaign.”

Jordan cautioned that the U.S. Department of Justice is now using the same tactics against parents attending school board meetings across the country.

“The Biden administration and the Justice Department are doing the same thing now,” he said. “They're using this (National School Boards Association) letter from Sept. 29 as the pretext to go do what they already wanted to do, which is chill the speech of moms and dads and school boards letter is serving the same function that the dossier did a few years ago, and that is disgusting. They did it under the Obama Administration. They're doing it now into the Biden Administration, and it is as wrong as it gets.”

