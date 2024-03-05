Jordan Sekulow to Newsmax: SCOTUS Ruling Sends Elections Message

The Supreme Court's unanimous decision that former President Donald Trump could not be kept off Colorado's presidential election ballots sent a message that states or individuals "have no role to play" in removing a presidential candidate from contention, Jordan Sekulow, the executive director of the American Center for Law & Justice, which represented the Colorado Republican Party in the case, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"All nine justices agreed with the decision that the states have no role to play and state actors like secretaries of states or some of these administrative bodies, like boards of election, have no role to play in removing a presidential candidate from the ballot or a federal candidate from the ballot," Sekulow told "Wake Up America."

The court was clear, he added, that states can't invoke a post-Civil War provision in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution that keeps insurrectionists from holding high office without having action from Congress or the federal courts first.

However, Colorado's move "was a conspiracy to remove Donald Trump from the ballot," said Sekulow. "We just won this one, and we won it big … these elected officials who did this should lose their elections. I mean, this was embarrassing for these Colorado election officials or the judges who thought they could somehow ban a presidential candidate from their state courthouse."

Sekulow added that he is "very excited" that the decision was unanimous.

"You can kind of shove that right back in the face of any liberal friends you have and say 'Listen, there are ways to remove bad presidents, and there are even ways to remove potentially bad candidates,'" he said. "The court said that yesterday, but the way to do that is not going randomly from state to state and creating, as the three liberal justices wrote as well in their concurrence, national chaos, which is what this would have done."

Meanwhile, Trump has been called an insurrectionist, but he has not been charged or convicted of that action, said Sekulow.

"Politicians don't get a lot of protection when it comes to speech and defamation," said Sekulow, adding that even if legislation was presented to remove Trump from the ballot, got through the divided Congress, "there still would be nowhere to adjudicate it … even [special counsel] Jack Smith, who has been very aggressive against President Trump, refused to bring that charge."

Further, Sekulow said he does not believe Trump will be put behind bars on any charges stemming from his ongoing criminal cases "for a number of reasons," and said he doubts the Supreme Court won't make decisions on Trump's case claiming presidential immunity "for a year or more."

