Jordan Sekulow to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Can Plead Fifth on Some Questions

Hunter Biden, who is facing criminal charges of tax fraud, has the right to claim Fifth Amendment objections during his congressional testimony to questions that veer too closely to his case, said Jordan Sekulow, the executive director for the American Center for Law and Justice.

"The goal here is not really the prosecution necessarily of Hunter Biden, but it's to what information [he] can give as insight that helps them decide whether or not to bring articles of impeachment against President [Joe] Biden at this point," Sekulow said Wednesday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Hunter Biden's deposition will be held behind closed doors by the House Oversight and Judiciary committees, which have been leading an impeachment inquiry into the president, and comes a week after his uncle, James Biden, was grilled by the same panels.

There are no plans to release a video of Wednesday's proceedings, but Sekulow noted that a transcript, with redactions of confidential information or names, is to be released as early as the afternoon and "definitely within 24 hours."

Sekulow said he expects the committees will get answers on specific tax issues, if they are unrelated to Hunter Biden's criminal charges in California, and by "drilling down on places where they've got testimony" from other witnesses.

"They know he was on phone calls," Sekulow said, adding that there has been testimony that Hunter Biden planned to go into business with a Chinese individual after his father was no longer the vice president.

Sekulow also discussed the growing evidence against Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis on the timing of a previous romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, the prosecutor in the Trump Georgia election interference case.

Over the weekend, reports emerged that there were 2,000 phone calls and more than 10,000 text messages between January and November 2021, contradicting earlier testimony that their relationship did not start until early 2022.

Sekulow noted that in proceedings such as for Willis, the point is not to hold her to a criminal standard but to one of an appearance of impropriety to determine if she should be removed from the prosecution of Trump and other defendants in the elections case.

"You look at first just the fact that again, Mr. Wade has no experience in trying a RICO-style case [being] this complex, and the amount of money he was paid," said Sekulow. "Why would you pick this person over the state, which has a ton of attorneys, both sides of whom would be much more capable in putting together a case like this?"

The bigger question, Sekulow said, is whether Willis' office can continue prosecuting the case if a judge decides she should not be involved.

If a new district attorney is appointed to the case, it will "likely crumble," he said.

