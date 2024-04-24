WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jordan sekulow | donald trump | trials | civil | criminal | election | interference

Jordan Sekulow to Newsmax: Trump Trials 'Coordinated Election Interference'

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 11:55 AM EDT

Jordan Sekulow, executive director of the American Center for Law & Justice, told Newsmax on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump's various civil and criminal trials are "coordinated election interference" by Democrats.

The judge presiding over Trump's ongoing criminal trial over alleged attempts to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels previously ruled that Trump must attend every day of the trial, which is taking place in New York City this week.

Sekulow said on "Wake Up America," that Trump's legal woes are "coordinated election interference at its worst," adding, "because it's using our legal system and I think … people are seeing, because the president has to be there, how much time President Biden and his campaign are able to keep President Trump off the campaign trail."

Judge Juan Merchan, who's presiding over the New York case, ruled that Trump must attend every day of the trial, which could mean that Trump will miss his youngest son's high school graduation.

Sekulow added that Trump has "got more energy than most of us after sitting at trial all day, but at the same time he is not able to go to his son's graduation." Sekulow said Trump is being treated "like a murderer and this is … a paperwork case."

Asked about a sentence Trump might receive if he's convicted in the case, Sekulow said, "We can't predict what the New York courts might want to do."

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 11:55 AM
