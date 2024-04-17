Jordan Sekulow to Newsmax: Expect Shift in Voter Turnout for Trump

Jordan Sekulow told Newsmax on Wednesday that the large crowds of everyday people cheering on former President Donald Trump on the streets of New York City indicates "a significant shift in voter turnout amongst various groups of Americans who typically vote Democrat."

Sekulow, the executive director of the American Center for Law & Justice, also referenced Trump's reception at a West Atlanta Chic-Fil-A last week where he was embraced by a crowd of mostly Black supporters. A recent Wall Street Journal poll found Trump support among Black men in seven swing states had risen to 30%.

"People said to him directly, don't believe what they say about you, we love you," Sekulow said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

Julianne Murray, state chair of the Delaware Republican party, joined Sekulow and agreed saying, "President Trump knows how to maximize television exposure — and he's going to take advantage and eat that camera time and it's going to get broadcast."

The Trump case in New York centers around allegations that Trump had his then lawyer Michael Cohen make payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, on the condition they refrain from discussing affairs which Trump has denied.

Trump has been accused of falsifying business records to conceal the payments.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com