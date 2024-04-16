WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jordan sekulow | donald trump | hush money | new york

Jordan Sekulow to Newsmax: Trump Treated Like 'Murderer'

By    |   Tuesday, 16 April 2024 10:30 AM EDT

Jordan Sekulow, executive director of the American Center for Law & Justice, told Newsmax on Tuesday that a judge's decision to forbid former President Donald Trump from attending his son's high school graduation shows that Trump is being "treated like a murderer."

New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan on Monday indicated that he will not permit Trump to attend his son Barron's high school graduation on May 17. Sekulow said it's unusual for a judge to not offer such a consideration for a nonviolent crime.

"I think right there this shows the partisan nature, just nastiness of this idea that we can use the legal system — we call it lawfare — to take President Trump off the campaign trail and make him spend millions of dollar of his own money, or RNC money just to defend himself," Sekulow said on "Wake Up America."

The Trump case centers around allegations that he had his then lawyer make payments to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal on the condition they refrain from discussing affairs that Trump has denied. Trump has been accused by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of falsifying business records to conceal the payments.

"This is election interference 101," Sekulow said.

