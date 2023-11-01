Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Spending Package Shouldn't Be Focus

The Democratic-led Senate on Wednesday passed three government funding bills in a “minibus,” but lawmakers shouldn’t be focused on a “big, ugly package” that doesn’t get the scrutiny it needs, said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

“This is how businesses operated here, I don't know, for the last 10-15 years. You get this big, ugly package where they throw the 12 individual bills together. They throw them into one big, ugly bill — or a few smaller bills, but they still throw them together — and you get this ugly package on Christmas Eve,” Jordan said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's “Chris Salcedo Show.”

“You can't give it the scrutiny it needs. You can't look at the member-directed spending — what we typically call earmarks — that are in the bill. You can’t try to get the good policy language we are trying to put in some of these bills.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson “has been clear,” said Jordan.

“He does not want that to happen. He's willing to do a stopgap spending measure in the next year to avoid this this rush to throw it all together right before the holidays. Let's hope we can get that done, and we can get back to focusing on each individual bill the way we're supposed to.”

Congress has until Nov. 17 to agree on funding to avert a partial government shutdown. The Senate and House of Representatives are taking sharply different approaches. The Democratic-controlled Senate is working on bipartisan bills while the Republican-controlled House is aiming for measures that will pass with only votes from the majority.

Ultimately, the two chambers and parties will have to agree on a common approach that Democratic President Joe Biden will sign into law. With time short, lawmakers from both parties agree it is likely they will need to pass a stopgap measure known as a "continuing resolution."

