Rep. Jim Jordan: GOP Consistently Condemns Violence, Dems Not So Much

The GOP has consistently condemned violent protests occurring across America, as well as the violence that occurred on January 6th at the Capitol.

''Republicans have been consistent. We condemned the violence that took place on January 6th, but we also condemned it all last summer," Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said on Newsmax TV on Thursday.

The GOP condemned ''what took place in so many major cities, particularly the city of Portland, which has now basically been under siege for almost a full year. But Democrats — of course — didn't condemn it and won’t condemn it, and in fact (they) raised money to bail people out of jail who were engaged in the rioting and the looting and all the violence of last summer,'' he said on Thursday’s "Greg Kelly Reports.''

''My attitude is, whenever they bring up January 6, 2021, I just think it's important to remind them of January 6th, 2017, when they objected to Alabama, a state that President Trump won by 30 points. Maxine Waters actually objected to Wyoming. I think maybe the one state that President Trump won by more than he won Alabama. They objected to that state as well,'' he said.

This is another example of the hypocrisy of the Democrats and the inconsistency of the Democrats, Jordan concluded.

