Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Bidens Made $15M Selling the Brand

By    |   Wednesday, 28 February 2024 10:34 PM EST

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, revealed to Newsmax on Wednesday details regarding alleged financial transactions involving Hunter Biden and foreign entities linked to his father, President Joe Biden.

"Devon Archer said they were 'selling the brand,' and the brand was Joe Biden. Twenty-some different companies, $15 million over the course of a few years coming in from all these foreign interests," Jordan added. "That's what's going on here."

According to Jordan, testimony provided by Biden family associated Rob Walker indicated a pivotal meeting in March 2017, during which Chinese executives from an energy company, alongside Hunter Biden and his associates, convened at the Four Seasons in Washington, D.C. Jordan asserted that Joe Biden made a brief appearance at the gathering and then "millions of dollars were wired to Hunter Biden and his company" shortly afterward.

"The money, the business, the brand" is what they were selling, Jordan stated on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

Jordan emphasized the committee's constitutional duty to oversee the executive branch amid an impeachment inquiry. He disclosed plans for upcoming depositions including Sally Painter of Blue Star Strategies, who worked with Burisma, and Robert Hur, who is scheduled for an open hearing regarding his role as special counsel on Joe Biden's classified document matters on March 12.

Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., offered a contrasting view during a break in the Hunter Biden deposition. Goldman, who previously served as the lead counsel for Democrats during the 2019 impeachment inquiry into former President Donald Trump, labeled the allegations baseless, reported NBC News.

"Hunter Biden gave very detailed and clear explanations as to what his arms-length business transactions were with private parties in foreign countries who are investors and businesspeople," Goldman said.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

