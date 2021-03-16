Rep. Jordan to Newsmax TV: Dems Pushing Amnesty During Border Crisis

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio appeared exasperated by Democrats’ insistence on pushing an immigration bill in the House of Representatives that he says will grant 4 million illegal immigrants amnesty while the southern border with Mexico has seen a 28% jump in people trying to cross the border in the last month.

“An open border…and now they’re going to do two bills this week that gives amnesty, while there is this chaos and crisis on the border, two bills this week that give amnesty to illegal immigrants,” Jordan said on Newmax TV’s “Stinchfield” on Tuesday.

“That’s all happening while this chaos happens on the border, where terrorists were caught today, where you have unprecedented numbers coming across the border, some of them infected with COVID, and now this week they’re going to give amnesty to approximately 4 million who came here illegally. I mean, only the Democrats would embark on such a crazy agenda, but that’s exactly what they’re up to.”

Jordan, who in November won an eighth term to represent Ohio’s 4th Congressional District north and west of Columbus and Cleveland, referred to two bills that many Republicans have labeled as “blanket amnesty.”

He also referred to the more than 100,000 illegal aliens that were caught attempting to enter the United States from Mexico in February, a nearly one-third jump from the previous month and a three-fold increase from the same month last year, according to the Customs and Border Protection agency.

