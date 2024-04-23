Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: 'Typical' for Feds to Delay Info

Offering the caveat that the answers come out eventually, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax it's "typical" for federal agencies to be slow to respond.

Speaking on a request for information from the FBI on convicted Dutch murderer Joran van der Sloot, Jordan told "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," that a protracted waiting period is "typical" when requesting information from federal agencies. "Anytime we want information from — it seems like from any federal agency — it takes forever. There's this back and forth with letters, and then sometimes we have to go to subpoenas and different things. But it's always tough to get information whatever the subject, whatever we're doing."

Last year, Van der Sloot confessed to the murder Natalee Holloway in grisly detail. His confession was publicized shortly after pleading guilty. Van der Sloot was accused of attempting to extort Beth Holloway, the mother of Natalee, about the location of her daughter's remains for a sum of $250,000.

Jordan is seeking information on how the FBI bungled a chance to apprehend Van der Sloot in 2010.

