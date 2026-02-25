Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Trump SOTU 'Absolutely' Helps GOP for Midterms

President Donald Trump's State of the Union address served as a powerful springboard for Republicans heading into the midterm election cycle, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said on Newsmax Wednesday, asserting the speech underscored economic strength and national security gains that will resonate with voters.

Ernst told "National Report" that the address "absolutely benefited the Republican Party for the midterms."

She said Trump "really outlined the economic strengths that we are going to see in this upcoming year. He talked about a more secure America and a safer America."

Ernst, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, noted that "we've been focusing on domestic policies but also abroad as we look at how we are making America safer by tackling these challenges of terrorist regimes, authoritarian regimes around the globe."

Ernst also reflected on the emotional moments during the speech, including recognition of military families.

She said, "I was honored to have Ariana Howard, the widow of an Iowa National Guard soldier that lost his life in Syria in December. That young man was defending our security abroad, making the United States a safer place for all of us."

Ernst added, "It was so humbling to have her there."

"She appreciated the night. She appreciated hearing directly from our great president on what he's doing to secure the future for our children and future generations."

Ernst said that she has been to about a dozen State of the Union addresses, but this "was by far the best one that I have attended. And the president laid out so many wonderful wins for the American people in this first year of his second term."

"And he highlighted everyday Americans that have faced significant challenges and overcome them."