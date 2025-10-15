Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Shutdown Stalls Talks on ACA Subsidies

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Wednesday that while Republicans are eager to engage Democrats in meaningful negotiations over the future of Obamacare and its subsidies, the ongoing government shutdown is standing in the way of any real progress.

Speaking on "National Report," Ernst stressed that Republicans have long recognized the need to fix what she called a "failing system" under the Affordable Care Act.

"It is not affordable insurance," she said.

"We know that the system has to be revamped, but the Democrats keep doubling down on a system that has failed the American taxpayer."

Ernst emphasized that before lawmakers can have serious discussions about healthcare reform or subsidy negotiations, Washington must first get back to work.

"We can't engage in meaningful discussions until the government is open," she said.

"We actually have partners in the agencies that can provide us with the information that we need."

The Iowa senator underscored that reopening the government is the first step toward protecting American citizens and addressing their needs.

"Let's reopen the federal government, make sure we are taking care of our citizens," Ernst said, adding that once the shutdown ends, she's confident the White House will play a leading role in forging bipartisan solutions.

"I guarantee you [President Donald Trump] will be at the forefront of all of this, working with Democrats and Republicans to make sure every one of our U.S. citizens are taken care of — not illegal immigrants, not those that aren't contributing — but our U.S. citizens," she said.

"We will make sure that they are cared for."

