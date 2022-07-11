Sen. Joni Ernst on Newsmax: Fauci, NIH End 'Heinous' Dog Experiments

The National Institutes of Health and Dr. Anthony Fauci have been granting U.S. taxpayer dollars to the experimentation on animals, namely dogs, but Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, on Newsmax hailed her and the White Coat Waste Project's work to end it.

"I penned a letter to Dr. Fauci and sent that on June 2, and on the 22nd of June then we did receive a response from Dr. Fauci stating that he would be ending these heinous experiments on these beagle puppies," Ernst told Monday's "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"This has been a waste of taxpayer dollars and just absolutely cruel experimentation on man's best friend."

Not only will dogs be spared of torture, but taxpayer dollars will be spared, Ernst told host Eric Bolling.

"They have spent taxpayer dollars to the tune of $5.6 million over the course of about a 12-year period and, again, it's really heinous," Ernst added.

Ernst hailed the work of the White Coat Waste Project Executive VP Justin Goodman.

"They really raised this issue and they brought it to my attention," Ernst continued. "I've worked with the White Coat Waste Project on a number of different projects. They brought it to me, and we really pushed Dr. Fauci on this, and I'm thankful that he did respond in a timely manner and is ending the experimentation.

"I'm glad that our taxpayer dollars will not be funding this experimentation any longer," she concluded.

