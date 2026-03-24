Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Optimism Rising for Resolution to Shutdown

Senate Republicans are optimistic that negotiations to end the partial Department of Homeland Security shutdown may be nearing a resolution, with Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, saying Tuesday on Newsmax there are signs of a potential breakthrough.

Ernst said on "Wake Up America" that lawmakers are increasingly hopeful a deal is in reach after recent discussions among GOP leadership and rank-and-file senators.

"I do hope that this is the beginning of the end, primarily for the safety and security of the United States, but also for those incredible men and women that have been working tirelessly without a paycheck," she said.

Ernst added that there was "quite a buzz" and "we think we've actually had a breakthrough… a level of optimism today on Capitol Hill."

The partial shutdown has left thousands of DHS personnel, including border and security staff, in limbo as funding negotiations between Republicans and Democrats have stalled.

GOP lawmakers have increasingly emphasized the operational risks posed by prolonged funding lapses at a department central to border enforcement and domestic security.

Ernst urged swift action to finalize a deal and reopen the agency, while also taking aim at Democrats over the impasse.

"Please, let's end it. No more shenanigans from the Democrats," she said. "Let's make sure we're funding the entirety of DHS and ensuring that these men and women get their paychecks."

While details of a potential agreement have yet to be released, the emerging optimism marks a shift in tone after days of uncertainty surrounding the shutdown's duration.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are expected to continue negotiations as pressure mounts to restore funding and provide relief to affected federal workers.

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