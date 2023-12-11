Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: 'Weapons, Not Welfare' for Ukraine

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Monday that she is against "sending welfare to Ukraine" in the form of humanitarian aid, though she does support sending "weapons" and "munitions," to help the country fight the ongoing Russian invasion.

Ernst said on "Newsline" that "transparency is important" when it comes to aid for Ukraine, "and the American people need to hear a message from President Joe Biden on why it is important that we support Ukraine."

She added: "I am for weapons for Ukraine [and] munitions for Ukraine, I am not for sending welfare to Ukraine and Sen. [J.D.] Vance referenced this: We should not be sending a level of humanitarian aid over to Ukraine when we have families that are struggling here in the United States."

Ernst said: "So my mantra is weapons, not welfare. But again, President Joe Biden needs to clearly articulate to the American people why we are investing in Ukraine. The same will be true with Israel and, of course, Taiwan as we look to the Indo-Pacific."

She went on to say that "there has to be a clear message [about] why our national security interests are tied into this level of spending. The American people need to know and understand what we are doing with their hard-earned taxpayer dollars."

Ernst also commented on the ongoing impeachment inquiry into Biden and his family's business practices.

She said: "I do think that the information that is brought up by the House committees and then through an impeachment inquiry will be very, very damaging to the Bidens, not just President Joe Biden, but his entire family."

She speculated that "it could lead to a level of corruption that we haven't seen before with one of our nearest adversaries, China, so this is extremely damaging."

