Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Moderators Were Participants in Debate

Following Tuesday night's debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, many critics have assessed the moderators as well as the candidates.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Wednesday that, "unfortunately, last night's moderators were participants in the debate."

ABC News chose "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir and ABC News Live "Prime" anchor Linsey Davis to moderate the debate, and they were criticized for what many saw as favoring Harris and only fact-checking Trump. Ernst said the deck was stacked early against Trump.

"It was 3-to-1. Three of them against our one candidate, President Donald J. Trump," Ernst told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "I thought it was shameful. So, I hate that they were goading him on. I hate that they were actively fact-checking him when they were not fact-checking Kamala Harris."

Ernst noted the entire debate seemed to have a scripted feel and the moderators had chosen their preferred winner by how they conducted themselves.

"It seemed as though they had already predetermined the outcome of last night's debate," she said. "And again, I'm going to reiterate, and I do take a critical eye, but it was shameful what they did last night."

