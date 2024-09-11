WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joni ernst | newsmax | debate | kamala harris | donald trump

Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Moderators Were Participants in Debate

By    |   Wednesday, 11 September 2024 10:28 PM EDT

Following Tuesday night's debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, many critics have assessed the moderators as well as the candidates.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Wednesday that, "unfortunately, last night's moderators were participants in the debate."

ABC News chose "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir and ABC News Live "Prime" anchor Linsey Davis to moderate the debate, and they were criticized for what many saw as favoring Harris and only fact-checking Trump. Ernst said the deck was stacked early against Trump.

"It was 3-to-1. Three of them against our one candidate, President Donald J. Trump," Ernst told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "I thought it was shameful. So, I hate that they were goading him on. I hate that they were actively fact-checking him when they were not fact-checking Kamala Harris."

Ernst noted the entire debate seemed to have a scripted feel and the moderators had chosen their preferred winner by how they conducted themselves.

"It seemed as though they had already predetermined the outcome of last night's debate," she said. "And again, I'm going to reiterate, and I do take a critical eye, but it was shameful what they did last night."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Following Tuesday night's debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, many critics have assessed the moderators as well as the candidates.
joni ernst, newsmax, debate, kamala harris, donald trump
254
2024-28-11
Wednesday, 11 September 2024 10:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved