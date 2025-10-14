Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: GOP Must Be 'Aggressive' With Media

Republicans in the Senate and House need to be more aggressive in media interviews, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Ernst told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that there must be more pushback against media outlets that downplay the work of President Donald Trump.

"I hate that the left-wing and mainstream media does not talk about all of the agreements that this president has brought to fruition because he is the most influential man on the face of the planet," Ernst said.

"So let's make sure that we're pointing that out.

"And I think Republicans and conservatives need to be a lot more aggressive, whether we're in mainstream media, left-wing media, and, of course, our favorites in the conservative media," she said.

The Iowa Republican said it is shameful that many liberal politicians and media people take credit away from Trump.

"We have to push back very hard against the talking points that are being promulgated by the left and the left-wing media," she said.

"We have to engage, and we have to be very strong about it, because you will see results in this Trump administration where we couldn't see results in previous administrations.

"Why? Because President Trump is strong," Ernst said.

The senator said Americans need to realize that Trump has been able to accomplish things no one else could match.

"There is no one else that could have delivered this ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, not to mention the other peace agreements that we have seen all around the world because of the 'President of Peace,' President Donald J. Trump," she said.

"No one else could have done this."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com